Posted: Mar 16, 2026 1:35 PMUpdated: Mar 16, 2026 5:21 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court on Monday on the felony charge of bringing contraband into jail. Chante Tuttle is also facing misdemeanor charges of operating a defective vehicle, failure to carry insurance and driving with a canceled or suspended license.

When Tuttle was being booked into the Washington County Jail, it is alleged a scan detected she was concealing an illegal item under her clothing. When asked to retrieve the item, a small green and yellow baggie containing a glass pipe commonly known for smoking methamphetamine was found.

It is alleged that testing revealed a blue color emitted from the pipe, giving a positive result for methamphetamine.