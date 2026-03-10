Posted: Mar 10, 2026 1:54 PMUpdated: Mar 10, 2026 1:54 PM

Ty Loftis

For those interested in participating in the yearly Osage Nation Pathfinder Program, applications are due by Friday. This is a STEM based program for Osage Nation students interested in getting into the aviation field.

In order to participate, students must be a member of the Osage Nation, be at least 17 years old, have a government issued ID and have reliable transportation to Tulsa. Those who are eligible will have an interview with the Osage Nation Education Department and Riverside Flight Center.

This will be a 14 month program in which approved students will train to get a flight instructor certificate for a single engine airplane, remote pilot certificate, private pilot certificate and instrument airplane rating.