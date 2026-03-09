Posted: Mar 09, 2026 3:54 PMUpdated: Mar 09, 2026 3:54 PM

Brian McSweeney

After 31 years of service with the Bartlesville Police Department, Chief Kevin Ickleberry has announced his retirement.

Ickleberry has been on personal leave due to a medical issue since December 2025 and will remain on leave for the time being, according to Assistant City Manager Laura Sanders. Deputy Chief Troy Newell will continue in the role as acting chief until a permanent selection is made.

Sanders said, "Chief Ickleberry has served our community with integrity, kindness, and dedication for more than 30 years...His career reflects a deep commitment to both the department and the community, and I have always admired the character he has brought to his leadership role. I know I speak for the entire community in thanking him for his years of service and congratulating him on his well-earned retirement."