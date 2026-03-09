Posted: Mar 09, 2026 3:40 PMUpdated: Mar 09, 2026 3:42 PM

Nathan Thompson

Washington County residents filled the County Commissioners' Meeting Room Monday to voice concerns over a proposed high voltage transmission line that could cross through four counties in northeast Oklahoma.

The proposal from AEP-PSO would have a portion of a transmission line from Kansas traverse through Washington, Nowata, Craig and Ottawa counties on its way to Missouri. As such, AEP is potentially going to approach landowners for easements and leases for the lines.

Ben Bullard is from rural Craig County and is part of a group called Protecting Rural Oklahoma. The group is advocating against the transmission line.

Bullard told the Washington County Commissioners the transmission line would not benefit residents in the county

However, Bullard contradicted himself on a benefit to Washington County during a similar presentation to the Nowata County Commissioners last week.

Regardless of the contradiction, Washington County does not have zoning requirements where county government would be able to stop the development of transmission lines on private property. Nowata, Craig and Ottawa counties also do not have zoning regulations.

Later in Monday's meeting, Washington County District Attorney Will Drake told the commissioners their hands are tied in intervening because of the lack of zoning regulations