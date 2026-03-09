Posted: Mar 09, 2026 3:40 PMUpdated: Mar 09, 2026 3:40 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Dewey man is facing a felony charge after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

58-year-old Mervin Krug was charged on Monday with felony DUI, driving without a valid license, speeding and transporting an opened container of an intoxicating beverage.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), authorities performed a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling north on CR N3940 south of CR W1600. Once officers arrived at the vehicle they allegedly observed multiple alcoholic containers in the passenger seat of the vehicle. Krug allegedly showed multiple indicators in his behavior that he was under the influence of alcohol.

Krug was transported to the Washington County Jail and allegedly blew a 0.21 BrAC (breath alcohol content) level.

Krug has been previously convicted of DUI.