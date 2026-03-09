Posted: Mar 09, 2026 2:52 PMUpdated: Mar 09, 2026 2:52 PM

A Sapulpa woman is facing a felony charge in Washington County after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

22-year-old Marissa Lickteig was charged on Monday with DUI and a misdemeanor for reckless driving.

According to the Ramona Police Department, at approximately 6:25 a.m. on March 3, Lickteig was allegedly driving 105 mph on U.S. Highway 75. Authorities performed a traffic stop on Lickteig's vehicle and she allegedly gave multiple indicators to authorities that she was intoxicated. Lickteig allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol earlier that morning.