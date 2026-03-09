Posted: Mar 09, 2026 2:42 PMUpdated: Mar 09, 2026 2:47 PM

Ty Loftis

Google is looking at Osage County as a potential location for a data center. It would be located north of Sand Springs and the hope is to have an 827 acre site to house fiber optic cables processing internet traffic and transactions. The Sand Springs city council annexed the land to Google and the City could potentially vote to allow the site becoming a reality.

As discussed during Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting though, there has been some pushback to the development of the data center.

Regional Head of Data Center Public Affairs, Kate Franco was at Monday's meeting attempting to dispel some rumors that were circulating in the community. One thing Franco touched on was water and the amount the data center would use.

Franco also noted that their goal is to preserve the wildlife already on or near the site. She also added data centers don't use "forever chemicals" and they adhere to local rules and regulations regarding the environment.

Franco also noted generators will only be used in emergencies and added electric bills shouldn't go up as a result of the data center coming to Sand Springs.

District Three Commissioner Charlie Cartwright said from what he has heard, his constituents aren't interested in having a data center come to Osage County.

One of those reasons people are leery of bringing the data center to Osage County is what they believe to be a lack of communication. Osage County resident Jerry Butterbaugh explains.

District two commissioner Steve Talburt says the development of a data center doesn't feel right to him. Talburt adds it is unfair that the citizens of Osage County don't have a say on what happens with this data center.