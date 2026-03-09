Posted: Mar 09, 2026 2:33 PMUpdated: Mar 09, 2026 2:33 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Copan man is facing a felony charge after allegedly performing sexual acts with a minor.

56-year-old Peter Huffman was charged on Monday with child sexual abuse.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, on March 1, Huffman allegedly engaged in inappropriate acts with a 13-year-old victim. Huffman allegedly told the victim they would receive an allowance if they performed indecent acts on him, and allegedly touched the victim's private parts. Footage from a cell phone allegedly shows additional indecent behavior.

The victim allegedly stated to authorities that Huffman bought the victim alcohol and marijuana after the incident on March 1.