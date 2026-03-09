Posted: Mar 09, 2026 2:26 PMUpdated: Mar 09, 2026 2:31 PM

Nathan Thompson

One of the new owners of the historic Price Tower says plans are moving forward to restore and reopen the iconic skyscraper in downtown Bartlesville.

Macy Snyder-Amatucci spoke Monday to the Bartlesville Rotary Club, outlining the vision to renovate the only skyscraper designed by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

Snyder-Amatucci told Rotarians the building is more than a local landmark — it’s an architectural icon with international interest.

“One of the most important pieces of architecture in the world, I believe, is sitting right here in Bartlesville, Oklahoma," she said. "And I think it is an icon for the United States and the world.”

Macy Snyder-Amatucci speaks on the development plans for the Price Tower during a Bartlesville Rotary Club meeting on Monday afternoon at The Center. Nathan Thompson/Bartlesville Radio

She says the tower has a devoted global following among fans of Wright’s work and expects many visitors will travel to Bartlesville to see it. The development team purchased the building for about $1.4 million after a lengthy legal process that included bankruptcy proceedings from the previous owners.

Snyder-Amatucci says the structure was in much worse condition by the time they took possession in 2025.

“The pipes were frozen. The basement was flooded. The elevators weren't working. And we still could have walked away", she said. "We could have not continued to pursue our dream of developing and bringing Price Tower back to life. We went to auction for the building."

Since then, Snyder-Amatucci says crews have restored utilities, cleared flooding from the basement and brought at least one elevator back online so construction can begin.

The redevelopment plan calls for a mix of residential, hotel and public spaces. Snyder-Amatucci says the tower will feature a mix of apartments and hotel rooms.

“Our vision is 20 apartments, 19 hotel rooms… and the top two floors will remain as a museum open for tours,” she said.

Those upper floors include the former apartment and office of oilman H.C. Price, which are protected by historic easements.

Plans also include a new ground-floor restaurant and bar called the Goff Lounge, named after architect Bruce Goff, along with expanded museum displays and a public library space for architectural books that came with the property.

Snyder-Amatucci says the goal is to make the tower both a destination for tourists and a gathering place for the community.

“Our goal with the Price Tower is to make the entire community proud of it,” she said.