Posted: Mar 06, 2026 9:31 AMUpdated: Mar 06, 2026 9:32 AM

Tom Davis

Emergency Management Director Kerry Cox was our guest on COMMUNITY CONNECTION of Friday to talk about the transition into "storm season" following a series of recent wildfires and the uses of the new Emergancy Operations Center.

Director Cox is a firm believer in strengthening community resilience through better communication and updated infrastructure. Cox explained the new"Regroup" Mass Notification System. He said, "Following a limited release two weeks ago, the county is now fully pushing out its new mass notification platform, powered by Regroup. The key features include multi-platform alerts with notifications sent via cell phone, home phone, email, and text.' Cox added, "The messages come straight from the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to residents."

Another feature is that app is user-managed. Residents can download the app to update their own contact info (new emails, phone numbers, or family members). You can sign up at https://www.wcema-ok.gov/mass-notification

Cox said, "Future plans for app include utility alerts (power outages/water line maintenance) for the City of Bartlesville and surrounding communities

The department is settling into a larger, high-tech EOC facility with new communication rooms and improved radar feed viewing. Washington County Emergency Management recently installed an emergency backup generator. Cox said, "The expanded training room is already hosting partners like the Sheriff’s Office, Red Cross, and Cherokee Nation."

As for severe weather spotter training, Cox said that there appears to shift toward remote/location-specific training with the National Weather Service and the focus on first-responder readiness.