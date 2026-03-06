Posted: Mar 06, 2026 1:51 PMUpdated: Mar 06, 2026 1:58 PM

Nathan Thompson

A tornado watch is in effect for our Oklahoma listening area until 10 p.m. Friday.

There is a conditional threat for severe weather this afternoon and tonight, with ongoing uncertainties relating to widespread cloud cover and somewhat cooler air left behind from earlier storms.

But assuming storms are able to get going, large hail (2+ inches), damaging winds (70+ mph) and tornadoes may all occur.