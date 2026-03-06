Posted: Mar 06, 2026 8:06 AMUpdated: Mar 06, 2026 8:06 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff's Office has released the crime report for the month of February. There were 7,600 calls for service and of that there were 811 calls made to 911. In February, 151 arrests were made.

There were 286 inmates housed at the Osage County Jail and 128 cases reported. There were 14 property crimes reported, nine drug and alcohol arrests and eight domestic disturbance incidents. There were four violent crimes and one assault case.