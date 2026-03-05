CASA of Northeast Oklahoma will once again bring attention to children in foster care through its annual CASA KIDZ campaign, taking place throughout April in Washington County and five other northeast Oklahoma counties.

Formerly known as the Paper Doll Project, the CASA KIDZ campaign features wooden cutouts of children—displayed in businesses, churches and organizations—that symbolize the stories of local children living in foster care. Each cutout represents a child who has been removed from their home due to abuse or neglect and serves as a reminder of the need for safe, permanent homes. The effort also coincides with National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The campaign doubles as a fundraiser and clothing drive. Sponsors can “foster” a CASA KID by naming, dressing and displaying the cutout while also donating new children’s clothing with tags attached. Sponsorship levels range from $100 for individuals to $1,000 for platinum sponsors. The six participating counties will also compete to see which community raises the most funds, with the winner receiving a traveling trophy.

Organizers say the program helps support CASA volunteers who advocate for children in the court system and work to ensure they find safe, stable homes. In 2025 alone, CASA of Northeast Oklahoma helped serve 160 children across the region. Businesses or individuals interested in sponsoring a CASA KID or learning more can visit casaneok.org.