Posted: Feb 28, 2026 2:27 PMUpdated: Feb 28, 2026 2:29 PM

Nathan Thompson

Two people were found dead Saturday morning following an apparent murder-suicide at a residence in Bartlesville, authorities said.

Officers with the Bartlesville Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting that a man was preventing his girlfriend from leaving a home in the 1600 block of West Second Street.

Patrol officers arrived and made contact with a man standing inside the front door of the residence. During the initial contact, the man retreated farther into the home and barricaded himself inside. Officers at the scene advised that he may have been armed.

Shortly afterward, officers heard gunshots coming from within the residence, police said.

The department’s Special Operations Team was notified and responded to the scene. Authorities established a perimeter around the home and deployed trained crisis negotiators and mental health professionals in an effort to make contact with those inside.

After several hours of attempted communication, contact was lost, police said. Officers deployed chemical agents in an effort to prompt a response but were unable to reestablish communication.

Members of the Special Operations Team then entered the residence and located two deceased individuals inside. Both appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds. No other individuals were found in the home.

Based on preliminary information, investigators believe the incident was contained to those inside the residence. There is no ongoing threat to the public, and authorities said the case appears to be an isolated incident.

The department’s Criminal Investigations Division is continuing to investigate. The identities of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact the Bartlesville Police Department.