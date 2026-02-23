News
Fire Weather Watch Issued for Tuesday
A fire weather watch has been issued again for northeast Oklahoma ahead of Tuesday's warm, dry and windy conditions.
The National Weather Service says near critical fire spread rates will develop across parts of eastern Oklahoma, and with very dry and high loading of fuels, worse fire behavior may occur.
The fire weather watch is in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday until 8 p.m. Tuesday. The weather services cautions to make sure that any planned fires are properly extinguished by Tuesday morning and avoid behaviors that may inadvertently start a fire.
The fire weather watch comes after several fires broke out across Oklahoma last week, including one that burned just over 700 acres in Osage County west of Bartlesville and another 500-acre blaze that caused mandatory evacuations between Matoaka and Ochelata in Washington County.
