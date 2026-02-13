Posted: Feb 13, 2026 2:08 PMUpdated: Feb 13, 2026 2:08 PM

Nathan Thompson

Rep. John Kane, R-Bartlesville, recently welcomed Pierson Proctor, a senior at Bartlesville High School, to serve as a page at the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

Every year, hundreds of juniors and seniors from across the state participate in the House High School Page Program at the Oklahoma State Capitol in Oklahoma City. Participating students have the opportunity to view the legislative process up close and gain a deeper understanding of state government.

Proctor, the son of Megan and Andrew Proctor, maintains a 4.0 GPA and has completed eight Advanced Placement courses. He is a member of the National Honor Society and serves as a board member of the Interact Club. A dedicated student-athlete, Proctor competes in varsity track and cross country and is part of a Track Academic State Championship team.

"Pierson represents the very best of Bartlesville, and it was a pleasure to have him at the State Capitol," Kane said. "I was proud to have him serve as a page and see his engagement with the legislative process. Students like Pierson remind us that Oklahoma’s future is bright."

After graduation, Proctor plans to attend Oklahoma State University, where he has applied to the competitive professional pilot program. If accepted into the pilot program, he intends to build flight hours flying pipeline routes before eventually pursuing a career with a major airline.

Students accepted to the program are assigned to one week during the legislative session, which runs from the first Monday in February through the last Friday in May. They arrive on Sunday afternoon and serve Monday through Thursday in the House Chamber during daily session. Pages also assist representatives and staff with tasks and participate in the House Page Mock Legislature on the floor of the House Chamber.