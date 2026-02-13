Posted: Feb 13, 2026 2:03 PMUpdated: Feb 13, 2026 2:03 PM

Nathan Thompson

The City of Bartlesville is assuring residents that drinking water remains safe, despite temporary discoloration that may appear as the city performs routine circulation and maintenance on the water distribution system.

“Earlier this week, the city implemented temporary changes to water chemistry to improve the overall health of the water distribution system,” said Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen. “While the water is still safe to drink and use as normal, these changes can potentially impact the appearance of the water in areas that are served by older water lines.”

Officials say the discoloration is cosmetic only and is safe to drink and use as normal.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION