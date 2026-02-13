Posted: Feb 13, 2026 1:50 PMUpdated: Feb 13, 2026 1:50 PM

Nathan Thompson

KWON has repeated as non-metro Station of the Year for 2025 from the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters.

The OAB released the 2025 Outstanding Achievement Awards on Friday and KWON took the top honor as “Best In Show” for the second year in a row.

In addition to being named “Best In Show,” Evan Farhbach won best play-by-play for Oklahoma Wesleyan University’s comeback victory against Saint Mary, Tom Davis won best feature story for “Phil Kane Debuts New Song,” and the KWON sports team won best video streaming general for the 2025 Football Coaches Breakfast.

All four Bartlesville Radio stations, KWON, KYFM, KRIG and KPGM received the 2025 Community Service Awards in the radio category.

The awards will be handed out on Thursday, April 9 at the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters Awards Banquet at OKANA Resort in Oklahoma City.

KWON has been named Station of the Year a total of 12 times since 1999.