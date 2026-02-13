Posted: Feb 13, 2026 9:49 AMUpdated: Feb 13, 2026 10:06 AM

Ty Loftis & Nathan Thompson

A former Osage Nation principal chief has died.

Jim Gray, who served as chief from 2002 to 2010 and was also a publisher of the Native American Times, died Thursday. He was 64.

Gray served as principal chief for two consecutive terms during a period of unprecedented growth and reform. During Gray's terms, the Osage Nation government moved from one where only original allottees could vote, to one where every Osage Nation citizen over the age of 18 could vote for tribal representatives.

Additionally, the Osage Nation's businesses grew under Gray, with several casinos opening during his tenure.

In 2025, Gray was honored in the "Legends and Heroes" program with the Osage County Historical Society.

No services have been announced, yet. This story will be updated with that information when it becomes available.

Courtesy photo