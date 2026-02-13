Posted: Feb 13, 2026 8:54 AMUpdated: Feb 13, 2026 8:55 AM

Chase Almy

A bipartisan group of Oklahoma legislators is calling on State Superintendent Lindel Fields to take immediate action following a series of student walkouts across public schools. The protests, aimed at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and local law enforcement, interrupted classroom instruction and prompted concerns about compliance with state attendance laws. In a formal letter, the lawmakers emphasized that schools must prioritize education, student safety, and parental oversight over political demonstrations during class time.

The letter outlines potential violations of Oklahoma’s compulsory attendance laws, noting that unexcused absences could constitute legal infractions under Title 70 O.S. §10-105. Lawmakers also raised concerns that educators who promoted or allowed the walkouts could face disciplinary action, including possible revocation of teaching certificates under OAC §210:1-5-6. The group stressed that disruptions remove minors from proper supervision, compromise the learning environment, and undermine respect for lawful authority.

Legislators formally requested that Superintendent Fields investigate all reports of educator involvement, enforce appropriate disciplinary measures, and provide a detailed summary of outcomes. “Schools must remain focused on orderly learning and preparing students for the future not serving as venues for political activism during class time,” the letter states. The signatories, representing districts statewide, affirmed their commitment to free expression exercised responsibly and invited the State Department of Education to collaborate on upholding these standards.

No walkouts have been reported in Bartlesville at the time of this article.