Posted: Feb 05, 2026 12:43 PMUpdated: Feb 05, 2026 12:43 PM

Tom Davis

Are you a senior citizen in Washington County who wants to make new friends, perhaps join in new activities, or just need to get out of the house? Then look no further. CARD Senior Nutrition site at 301 E. Angus in Dewey or 1009 Leisure Lane Building G in Bartlesville for a great place to enjoy a variety of group activities such as bingo, cards, dominos, and exercises, while enjoying a nutritious lunch.

Each location offers a variety of activities and entertainment as well as health screenings, medication management, and nutrition education. The center’s Site Manager is there to assist you in finding the resources that you need in your area and to assist in coordinating group activities.

For those seniors with dietary concerns or special needs, our registered dietician is available at each center one time monthly to answer your questions.

Outreach Representatives are available to provide referrals to assist with other unmet needs you may have.

Senior Nutrition is available to any person over the age of 60. Meal donations are encouraged but not required.

Visit one of our locations today! Or contact the center nearest you.

Bartlesville 918-331-3675

Dewey 918-534-1270