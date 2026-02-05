Posted: Feb 05, 2026 6:40 AMUpdated: Feb 05, 2026 6:40 AM

Chase Almy

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford says it’s time for Congress to drop the shutdown Washington nonsense and, in a shocking twist, actually pass a budget. Appearing on The Faulkner Focus, Lankford pushed for lawmakers to finish the final spending bills and keep the government open, noting it would be the first time in decades all the appropriations were done on time. Apparently, the idea of Congress completing basic tasks without drama is now considered a historic achievement.

Lankford accused Democrats of holding up funding for the Department of Homeland Security while demanding provisions he says are already in the bill, including $20 million for body-worn cameras. He also criticized calls to limit immigration enforcement to judicial warrants, arguing that would effectively shut down large portions of ICE operations. The senator pointed out the DHS bill funds far more than immigration enforcement, including FEMA, the TSA, and the Coast Guard—so, yes, the agencies people actually notice when they stop working.

He also highlighted the real-world impact of shutdowns, sharing a conversation with a TSA agent who said federal workers never know when their paychecks will show up. Lankford said the political standoffs hurt the economy, weaken national security agencies, and create chaos for employees who still have to report to work. He’s also pushing a bill aimed at ending shutdowns altogether, which sounds great in theory, assuming Congress can agree long enough to pass something designed to stop them from disagreeing.