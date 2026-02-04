Posted: Feb 04, 2026 5:06 PMUpdated: Feb 04, 2026 5:06 PM

Nathan Thompson

A man has been sent to the hospital following a single-vehicle wreck Wednesday afternoon in Bartlesville.

According to Bartlesville Police Capt. Travis Martinez, officers responded to the collision at approximately 4:10 p.m. near the intersection of Adams Boulevard and Wilshire Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male driver who was unresponsive inside the vehicle. Officers immediately removed the driver and initiated lifesaving measures. Bartlesville Fire and EMS arrived shortly thereafter and continued lifesaving measures. The driver was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The driver’s condition is unknown at this time. This incident remains under investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.