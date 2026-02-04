Posted: Feb 04, 2026 10:31 AMUpdated: Feb 04, 2026 10:38 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville citizens Bob Fraser and Laura Jensen appeared on KWON Radio's COMMUNITY CONNECTION to lend support to voting "yes" on the Feb. 10th City of Bartlesville G.O. bonds and the sales tax extension election.

Brob Fraser said, "We keep saying over and over and over, there's no tax increase. It's just a continuation of the improvements that the city of Bartlesvillehas been doing for the last 40 years." He continued saying, "People from time to time will ask, 'why is it necessary?' I always try to compare it to your home. You buy your house and if you do nothing to it over the next five, 10, 20 years, it's going to depreciate and it's going to fall apart. So you keep doing repairs to it. And that's what we do with the streets and the infrastructure and all that. So that's where we're going. And again, February 10th is the vote."

Laura Jensen said, "I'll extend Bob's analogy for the home maintenance example. If you're not going to maintain it and take care of it, then nobody's going to want to buy it when your time is done with it. So if we're not going to invest in our community and keep the things that we need to be a functioning community maintained, then we're going to have a hard time bringing new families and new new people and recruiting to our community."

Fraser said that it is good for those of us who have lived here all their lives and for their families for generations to come sayin, "My kids are still here. My grandkids are here. And yeah, it's a sound investment."

Laura Jensen underscored that a "yes" vote will not raise taxes. She said, "It's a continuation of three proposals. Those are three buckets of where income comes so that we can do the projects that have been proposed by the city." She added, "And I think it's important to note that these aren't projects that have just been thrown onto a board and we're going to try and do. These have been very intentionally selected. They've gone through a very intentional review and analysis processes."