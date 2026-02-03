Posted: Feb 03, 2026 3:06 PMUpdated: Feb 03, 2026 3:06 PM

Brian McSweeney

A convicted sex offender is facing additional felony charges in Washington County.

34-year-old Mark Holt, Jr. of Bartlesville, was charged on Tuesday with living within 2,000 feet of a school as a sex offender and failing to notify address change as a sex offender.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Holt, Jr. allegedly advised authorities that he stays at a different residence when the weather gets cold. The residence that Holt, Jr. occasionally stays is within 2,000 feet of a school.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Holt allegedly did not notify the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) of the residency change.

Holt, Jr. was sentenced in 2021 to 51 months in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release for sexually abusing a minor in Bartlesville.

Holt, Jr. will appear in court again on Feb. 6 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $50,000.