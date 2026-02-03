Posted: Feb 03, 2026 10:38 AMUpdated: Feb 03, 2026 10:38 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Young Scholars says, "Kiss a Pig was bigger, better, and more stinky this year!"

As a joint effort between Bartlesville Public Schools and Young Scholars of Bartlesville, local retiring superintendent Chuck McCauley kissed a pig at a Monday assembly at Richard Kane Elementary School. Students filed in with colored pig signs to cheer on the superintendent. The gym erupted into laughter and squeals as show pig Steve entered the gymnasium. The broadcast class from Bartlesville High School was there to catch it all on film.

Kiss a Pig is the annual Giving Tuesday fundraiser for Young Scholars of Bartlesville whose mission is “Mentoring and empowering students to earn a college degree”. For $500 their volunteer will kiss a cute stuffed pig, but for $1,000 in total donations they will kiss a real pig!

Stay tuned for next year’s Kiss a Pig by following Young Scholars of Bartlesville!

Video of Kissing the Pig