Osage County
Posted: Jan 28, 2026 12:43 PMUpdated: Jan 28, 2026 12:43 PM
Rodeo Finals Coming to Pawhuska This Weekend
Ty Loftis
The 2025 Prairie Circuit Finals were delayed to the early part of 2026, but will be taking place this weekend at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska. This will feature the best in the midwest in steer wrestling, bull riding and barrel racing.
Tickets will be available for Friday and Saturday evening's event at the gate beginning at $10. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. each night. There will be concessions on hand and music at the Osage Casino and Hotel following the performances.
