Posted: Feb 17, 2026 3:47 PMUpdated: Feb 17, 2026 3:47 PM

Nathan Thompson

The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a fire weather watch for most of northeast Oklahoma.

Strong winds, low relative humidity and well above average temperatures are expected to create widespread near critical, locally critical, fire weather conditions on Thursday across northeast.

West to west-northwest winds will increase to 15-25 mph during the afternoon, with gusts between 30-35 mph. Minimum relative humidity values between 15-20% are expected as well as temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.