Posted: Jan 27, 2026 12:24 PMUpdated: Jan 27, 2026 12:24 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released traffic response statistics Tuesday after Winter Storm Fern.

OHP says troopers responded to 52 injury collisions on state highways and 485 motorist assistance calls since Friday. There were 290 non-injury crashes and 32 calls for the SMART program with the National Guard to assist with stranded motorists.