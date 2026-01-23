Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Area Weather Related Closings

News

City of Bartlesville

Posted: Jan 23, 2026 2:47 PMUpdated: Jan 23, 2026 2:49 PM

Two Vehicle Wreck at 14th and Hillcrest Friday Afternoon

Share on RSS

 

Ty Loftis
Collisions began before the snow began falling on Friday afternoon, as two vehicles were involved in a wreck at 14th and Hillcrest in Bartlesville. A school bus was nearby, but not involved in the accident. Bartlesville Police Captain Travis Martinez takes us through what happened just after 3 p.m.
 
The road remained closed for a short time after as officers cleared debris out of the roadway. 

« Back to News