Posted: Jan 23, 2026 2:47 PMUpdated: Jan 23, 2026 2:49 PM

Ty Loftis

Collisions began before the snow began falling on Friday afternoon, as two vehicles were involved in a wreck at 14th and Hillcrest in Bartlesville. A school bus was nearby, but not involved in the accident. Bartlesville Police Captain Travis Martinez takes us through what happened just after 3 p.m.