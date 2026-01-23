Posted: Jan 23, 2026 2:04 PMUpdated: Jan 23, 2026 2:04 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners are scheduled to meet at the fairgrounds on Monday morning for a regularly scheduled meeting.

At that meeting, the board will consider approving REAP community development project contracts from INCOG. These include the purchase of a tanker truck for the Rock Fire Department, a brush truck for Pershing Fire, bunker gear for the Blackdog Fire Department, replacement of a waterline for Hulah's rural water district number 20, upgrades for Osage Hills Fire and a drill tower for Green Country Fire.

Several acknowledgments will be made during Monday's meeting. These include acknowledging the State Auditor and Inspector Osage County financial report audit for fiscal year's 2022, 2023 and 2024.