Posted: Jan 15, 2026 10:10 AMUpdated: Jan 15, 2026 10:12 AM

Tom Davis

Whether it's college or a career, Tri County Tech wants their students to be ready. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Tri County Tech Student Services Director Laci Davis shared everything from the January 15th Student Open House to classes leading in careers from dental hygiene to nursing.

The January 15th Student Open House runs from 4-6pm. Laci said, "We are excited to show you the ins and outs of our programs and give you a behind-the-scenes look at Tri County Tech. All 16 high school programs will have 30 minute sessions on Thursday, January 15, 2025 starting at 4:00pm and the last session beginning at 5:30pm."

Tri County Tech programs are FREE to high school students, where students can earn one or more certifications that will have you career or college ready. Students are urged to talk to your school counselor to see how Tri County Tech can help you get prepared for the real world.

Laci also talked about the OU Dental Clinic on the Tri County Tech campus. She said, "They're University of Oklahoma students that we share. They are college juniors and seniors who are becoming dental hygienists. And they have a clinic where they do free screenings for the public and then low-cost services for x-rays, cleanings, small procedures, minor things. It's all supervised by a dentist. These dental hygiene students are getting practice and the community is getting low-cost services."

Hybrid nursing is another topic that has come up times recently. Tri County Tech was approved in November to start a hybrid nursing program where the students are doing most of the book work on their own from home. Laci said, "They come to campus three hours a week and then they do their clinicals in person to work on patients. But they can graduate either in 12 months or 18 months, depending on which track they choose."

Laci said, "We also have about 70 of those students that are high school students that are becoming CNAs. Then we have our LPN program. Then we have we have a high school program that's considered a bridge. they do the nursing assistant program and then they come back as a senior in the bridge program." She added,"It only takes them one semester as an adult to finish the LPN program. So that's a great option that we have for high school students.