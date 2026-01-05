Posted: Jan 05, 2026 5:20 PMUpdated: Jan 05, 2026 5:20 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville City Council met for just 15 minutes Monday evening, but an interesting discussion among council members may lead to the reversal of the use of automated license plate readers (ALPR) within the city limits for law enforcement purposes.

All business items were under the consent agenda, which can be approved or denied by voting on the entire agenda as one action. However, Ward 4 Councilor Aaron Kirkpatrick pulled the ALPR report from consent for further discussion.

Kirkpatrick pointed out recent news stories where livestreams of some Flock-branded ALPR cameras were available to anyone who had the links without needing to use a secure login.

He says that brings serious concerns to Flock’s claim of privacy and security to access cameras. Kirkpatrick says he was also not impressed by Flock’s response to the breach.

Ward 1 Councilor Tim Sherrick says that’s the reason he voted against installing the cameras in Bartlesville in the first place and has continued to voice opposition to the use of the cameras.

No action was taken Monday evening, but Kirkpatrick says the city’s use of Flock cameras will likely come up for an action item for a future City Council meeting.