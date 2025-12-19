Posted: Dec 19, 2025 2:57 PMUpdated: Dec 19, 2025 3:01 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Washington County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the Washington County Administration Building on Monday morning.

At that meeting, there will be a report of depository balances and a report to officers from the adult drug court for November. The commissioners will also share their weekly reports.

There will be a resolution for an election of members to the free fair board in 2026 as well.