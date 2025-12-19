Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Dec 19, 2025

Washington Co. Commissioners to Meet Monday

Ty Loftis
The Board of Washington County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the Washington County Administration Building on Monday morning.
 
At that meeting, there will be a report of depository balances and a report to officers from the adult drug court for November. The commissioners will also share their weekly reports. 
 
There will be a resolution for an election of members to the free fair board in 2026 as well.
 
Monday's meeting begins at 9:30 a.m.  

