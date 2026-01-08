Posted: Jan 08, 2026 9:20 AMUpdated: Jan 08, 2026 9:21 AM

Nathan Thompson

A Bartlesville man suspected in a Dec. 22, 2025 shooting is now in custody after federal agents and Bartlesville police executed a warrant early Thursday morning.

According to Acting Bartlesville Police Chief Troy Newell, the FBI and police conducted the arrest in the 1600 block of Maple and arrested Willis Gray, who has been identified as a suspect in the shooting of another man in the Woodland Park area on Dec. 22.

Newell says Gray was taken into custody without incident.

“The Bartlesville Police Department continues to work closely with our federal partners to ensure a thorough and lawful investigation,” Newell said in a statement. “While this remains an active case, our priority is public safety and bringing resolution to this incident. We appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation as the investigation progresses.”

Newell says the investigation remains ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available and when appropriate.