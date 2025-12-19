Posted: Dec 19, 2025 7:10 AMUpdated: Dec 19, 2025 7:10 AM

Chase Almy

The Oologah Mustangs are set to host the Grove Ridgerunners Friday night in a matchup that carries early-season importance. Playing on their home floor, the Mustangs are looking to build momentum and protect their gym as they welcome a Grove team eager to make noise. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., and the energy in the stands is expected to match the intensity on the court.

Oologah has shown steady growth in recent outings, with coaches emphasizing disciplined defense and smart ball movement during the week of preparation. The Mustangs are focused on setting the tempo early, limiting turnovers, and creating quality scoring opportunities. With strong senior leadership and a balanced team effort, Oologah hopes to establish control and keep the pressure on throughout the game.

Grove presents a solid challenge, but the Mustangs understand what it will take to come away with a win. Defensive stops, rebounding, and hustle will be key as Oologah looks to outwork the Ridgerunners from the opening tip. Backed by a supportive home crowd, the Mustangs are ready to rise to the challenge and continue shaping a promising season.