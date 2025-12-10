Posted: Dec 10, 2025 3:54 PMUpdated: Dec 10, 2025 3:54 PM

Ty Loftis

As the renovation of the Osage County Courthouse begins, an administrative order has been put in place stating the court clerk's office and district court will be closed Tuesday, December 16 through Thursday, December 18.

Both departments will re-open in what is now the Osage County Treasurer's Office on that Friday at 8:30 a.m. barring a setback. They will remain there until construction is complete. The mailing address to the court clerk's office of 600 Grandview Ave., Pawhuska Oklahoma, 74056 will remain the same.