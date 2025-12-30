Posted: Dec 30, 2025 11:40 AMUpdated: Dec 30, 2025 11:42 AM

Ty Loftis

As Chief Kevin Ickleberry takes a temporary leave of absence, Deputy Police Chief Troy Newell has been named acting police chief. Newell has nearly 20 years of experience.

Newell is a veteran police officer, former K-9 handler and longtime member of the Bartlesville Police Department command staff. He has served as deputy chief since 2023. Assistant City Manager Laura Sanders had the following to say on Newell stepping up to fill that spot:

"D.C. Newell is well qualified to lead the Police Department in Chief Ickleberry's absence and has generously agreed to serve in that capacity while the chief is out. To better ensure a seamless transition, we ask that the public direct any inquiries to the chief to Acting Chief Newell.”

Sanders says an update will be provided to the public when there is more information to share.