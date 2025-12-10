Posted: Dec 10, 2025 10:36 AMUpdated: Dec 10, 2025 3:56 PM

Tom Davis

He made it offical. Todd Cone and his wife, Liz Cone, were guests on COMMUITY CONNECTION on Wednesday where Todd Cone told the listeners, "We're announcing my candidacy for the Washington County Associate District Judge."

Todd Cone talked about his background saying, "I was born and raised in Bartlesville and went off to law school not anticipating coming back and practicing here." He added, " But fell in love with a girl from Bartlesville and decided this would be a great place to raise our family. We have five kids."

When asked what led him to his decision to run, Cone said, "Ever since law school, I've actually had a true love for the law and the rule of law, how it's formulated, and the constitution behind the law. And then the rule of law is what is the basis for our civilized society. And it's the clear law that is fairly and equally applied. And I really want to be a part of that fairly and equally applied part of the law."

Todd Cone has been practicing law for 33 years and he has been a judge over in Nowata and Oologah for 17 years and 8 years respectively. Liz Cone, who is a teacher, comes from a long line of attorneys. Her dad, her grandfather, her uncles were all attorneys.

Todd recalled starting with Richard Harris in a small shop off Frank Phillips. Todd was first sent to the back of the office examining abstracts because Harris said that was the best way to learn the law by looking at thousands and thousands of cases. Following that, Harris had Todd working the indigent defense system where he did five years of representing indigent defendants, getting in front of the juries as much as possible and in court as much as possible.

When asked what he has learned most about being an attorney and a municipal judge, Todd replied, "People want to be treated fairly and want to be heard. And if you'll just treat people fairly and listen to them, a lot of times you can find them guilty and they're just fine because they had their day in court. Or if you give them a fair shake and you're willing to dismiss a case because there's not the evidence, then they feel like they got a fair day in trial."