Posted: Dec 10, 2025 10:00 AMUpdated: Dec 10, 2025 11:20 AM
Dewey Christmas Parade is Sat. at 5:30pm
Tom Davis
Dewey's annual night-time Christmas parade will take place at 5:30 on Saturday, December 13th. The theme this year is "Light Up Dewey."
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Lori Tabler Herron with The City of Dewey said you can visit with Santa at the Historic Dewey Hotel before the parade from 4:30 to 5:20pm. She also said the Elves will be busy handing out treats during the parade.
You can listen to the parade on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3 and 95.1, our free-to-download app, and you can watch it on KWONTV.com. Our coverage is being brought to you by BartNet IP, American Heritage Beef, Sabores Mexican Cuisine, Wise Shoe and Boot Repair, Abelardo's Mexican Fresh, Totah Communications, 313 Antiques, Medical Lodges Dewey, Stumpff Funeral Home and Crematory, Paul's Wrecker Service, Arvest Banks, Green Country Trader and Pawn, and Sunrise Donuts.
