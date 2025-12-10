Posted: Dec 10, 2025 10:00 AMUpdated: Dec 10, 2025 11:20 AM

Tom Davis

Dewey's annual night-time Christmas parade will take place at 5:30 on Saturday, December 13th. The theme this year is "Light Up Dewey."

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Lori Tabler Herron with The City of Dewey said you can visit with Santa at the Historic Dewey Hotel before the parade from 4:30 to 5:20pm. She also said the Elves will be busy handing out treats during the parade.