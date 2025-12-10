Posted: Dec 10, 2025 9:41 AMUpdated: Dec 10, 2025 10:11 AM

Ty Loftis

Truity Credit Union has broken ground on a new branch location in Pawhuska, which will be located at 205 E. Main Street. The branch is set to open this summer. This will be the first Truity Credit Union branch in Pawhuska. Truity Credit Union now serves 75,000 members and manages nearly $1.5 billion in assets.

A press release states the Pawhuska site will offer a modern, welcoming atmosphere with a whole host of services. These services will range from personal and business banking, consumer loans, mortgage products and financial education resources.