Tom Davis

On Saturday, December 13th, White Rose Cemetery will host its fourth annual Wreaths Across America ceremony at 11 a.m., honoring veterans interred there. The event is organized in partnership with the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) to exemplify a commitment to remember, honor, and teach about the sacrifices of military service members.

Wreaths Across America is a national initiative, inspired by the iconic image of Arlington National Cemetery adorned with wreaths on veterans’ graves. Locally, volunteers have worked tirelessly to ensure the event’s success. This year, enough funds were raised to place over 400 wreaths, out of 800 needed, at White Rose Cemetery.

“The wreath is a symbol of honor, respect, and victory,” said Donna Copeland, Regent Bartlewsville NSDAR.

Debra Cook, Honorary Regent NSDAR/WAA Group Location Coordinator, said, "Volunteers will place the wreaths during a poignant ceremony that begins at the cemetery’s mausoleum, followed by the laying of ceremonial wreaths for each branch of service, including POW/MIA."

Participants are encouraged to read aloud the names on the headstones and observe a moment of silence when placing wreaths. “To be forgotten is the worst that can happen,” Copeland said, quoting Pierre Claussin.

The community is invited to attend and participate. Those interested in supporting future events can visit wreathsacrossamerica.org for more information.

Following the ceremony, ceremonial wreaths will be moved to the Veterans Park on Frank Phillips Boulevard to honor local veterans further.