Posted: Dec 08, 2025 2:58 PMUpdated: Dec 08, 2025 2:58 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly eluding police.

23-year-old James Johnstone was charged on Monday with eluding a police officer and a misdemeanor charge of threatening to perform an act of violence.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Friday, Dec. 5, authorities responded to a minor dispute. As the alleged victim was talking to authorities, Johnstone allegedly got in his car and drove away. Authorities began to pursue the vehicle and Johnstone allegedly failed to yield.

Johnstone will appear in court again on Dec. 19 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $10,000.