Posted: Dec 28, 2025 1:30 PMUpdated: Dec 28, 2025 1:30 PM

Tom Davis

B the Light Warming Shelter opens tonight, December 28, at 6 p.m. at B the Light Mission, 219 N. Virginia Avenue.

The shelter is seeking volunteers and food donations to support operations. Four volunteers are needed for each four-hour shift, with opportunities including welcoming guests, check-in and check-out, preparing meals and snacks, making coffee, and assisting with light tasks such as laundry.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up through the B the Light Warming Shelter December 2025 sign-up page. Anyone bringing a meal is asked to also contact bthelightbville@gmail.com . For more information, call 918-288-0009.