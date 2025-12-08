Posted: Dec 08, 2025 2:46 PMUpdated: Dec 08, 2025 2:46 PM

Brian McSweeney

Two Bartlesville people are facing felony charges after allegedly providing insufficient care to multiple children.

24-year-old Abbigail Hyslope and 27-year-old Micah Cunningham were charged on Monday with child neglect.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, authorities executed a search warrant on a residence on Madison Blvd. Police allegedly observed mold, sharp objects in places children could reach, poorly maintained bathroom utilities and dirty laundry throughout the residence.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, multiple children inside the residence allegedly had unchanged diapers and appeared to be in poor health.

Cunningham and Hyslope will appear in court again on Dec. 19 at 9 a.m. Each of their bonds has been set at $20,000.