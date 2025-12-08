Posted: Dec 08, 2025 2:38 PMUpdated: Dec 08, 2025 2:38 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing felony charges after allegedly breaking into a residence multiple times.

34-year-old Garrett Payton was charged on Monday with first-degree burglary and second-degree burglary.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Friday, Dec. 5, Payton allegedly broke into a residence twice. At approximately 5:30 p.m. Payton allegedly entered the residence through a window and attempted to steal multiple items. One resident was allegedly present during the break-in.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Payton allegedly returned to the residence at approximately 10 p.m. the same evening. Payton allegedly entered the residence through a window with no one present. Payton had allegedly just taken a shower in the residence when a resident located him in the bathroom.

Payton was convicted in 2017 for failing to register as a sex offender.

Payton will appear in court again on Dec. 19 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $25,000.