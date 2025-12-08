Posted: Dec 08, 2025 12:46 PMUpdated: Dec 08, 2025 12:46 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners approved Monday to receive a grant from the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office to assist in funding the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Scott Owen explains the grant is a legislative priority to allow for additional funding for personnel and capital outlay. Owen says Washington County's grant receipt is $300,000.

In other business, the commissioners declared a passenger van as surplus and sold it to Craig County and also declared a dump truck as surplus to sell to Nowata County.