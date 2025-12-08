Posted: Dec 08, 2025 10:32 AMUpdated: Dec 08, 2025 10:34 AM

Tom Davis

The City of Bartlersville and International Association of Fire Fighters Local 200 appear to be at a stalemate in the 2025-2026 fiscal year contract.

Appearing on KWON Radio's CITY MATTERS program on Monday, City Manager Mike Bailey said that it appears the matter will go to arbitration on late January.

The sticking points remain overtime pay rates for when someone calls in sick. According to Bailey, under the current contract, the double-time rule in effect has cost taxpayers more than $400,000 in the last two years. Bailey said this happens when replacements are selected when someone calls in sick and how much that person gets paid.

According to Bailey's data, on average a firefighter uses 188 hours of sick leave in one year. That amounts to one month and is by far the most of any department in comparison to other cities Bartlesville's size. Bailey also said the firefighter's use of sick time outpaces that ofeach of the other city departments.]