Posted: Nov 28, 2025 1:54 AMUpdated: Nov 28, 2025 1:54 AM

Tom Davis

A three-vehicle collision on US-169 near County Road E 16 injured all three drivers Thursday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers say traffic had stopped for an earlier crash when a southbound vehicle driven by 77-year-old Maudie Dye of Nowata struck a car driven by 24-year-old Preston Rogers of Lenapah, pushing it into a third vehicle driven by 39-year-old Santiago Jaimes Serrano of Tulsa.

All three drivers were injured, as well as one passenger in Rogers’ vehicle. Seat belts were in use, and no fatalities were reported. Next of kin have been notified.