Posted: Dec 14, 2025 1:44 PMUpdated: Dec 14, 2025 1:44 PM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville radio stations KWON, KYFM, KRIG, and KPGM will hold the Country Christmas 2025 Major Prize Drawing on Thursday, Dec. 18.

Major prizes include $5,000 cash, airline tickets, casino cash, gift cards, merchandise, experiences, and more from dozens of local and regional sponsors. The final drawing will be announced live on all four stations at 9 a.m.

Winners will have 1 minute 40 seconds to call in with the winning ticket number. Station personnel will be scattered throughout the listening area to verify tickets in person. If no winner is verified, a new number will be drawn. Numbers will not be available by phone or online—all announcements will be made on air. Station management decisions are final.

2025 Major Prizes Include:

$5,000 Cash – KWON/KYFM/KRIG/KPGM

$3,000 & $2,000 Cash Prizes

Five $1,000 Cash Prizes – Cherokee Casino, Ramona

Two Round-Trip Southwest Airlines Tickets – Spears Travel

Set of Tires up to $1,500 – Tate Boys Tire & Service

Candle Making Classes for up to 12 – The Crafty Candle Shoppe

8-Session Green Light Laser Lipo Package – NUyou Regenerative Medical Spa

$1,000 Shopping Spree – Neal’s Homestore

$1,000 Cash – Osage Casino Bartlesville

$660 Phillips Gas Cards – Phillips 66

Vehicle Maintenance Package – Doenges Toyota (oil/filter changes, tire rotation/alignment, full detail)

Gift Certificates, Furniture, and Merchandise – Green Thumb Nursery, Bob Loftis Furniture, Bargain Center, American Heritage Bank, Fast Track Tire and Service, Cliff’s Design Center, Unhinged Lifestyle Boutique, Windle’s Rock & Jewelry, Moxie on 2nd, A Few Doors Down, Oklahoma Security Professionals

Two VIP Season Passes – 2026 OKM Music Festival

Four Tickets – Broadway in Bartlesville! (The Center)

One-Year Memberships – Family YMCA of Bartlesville, HOTWORX Bartlesville

12 AAA Membership Packages – Paul’s Wrecker

The Good, The Bad, The Barbecue VIP Basket – Elder Care

Listeners are encouraged to tune in Thursday morning for the live prize announcements.